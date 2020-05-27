Throughout her young career, Billie Eilish has been vocal when it comes to issues about body shaming and related topics. She made perhaps her biggest statement of all earlier this year, when she debuted a video during her tour, in which she takes off her shirt while reciting a monologue about how she is perceived by the public.

The clip was previously only seen on tour or through fan recordings, but now Eilish has shared the short film, titled “Not My Responsibility,” herself. In her speech, Eilish speaks about her clothes and her body, concluding, “If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? If my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Watch “Not My Responsibility” above, and read a full transcript of the short film below.