Being a young woman in the entertainment industry comes with its own set of challenges. Billie Eilish, who only turned 18 years old a few months ago, has been open about her thoughts on how her body is perceived and treated, and has come out against body shaming. She expanded upon that at her concert in Miami last night, where she debuted an interlude video during which she strips down to her bra and gives a speech about her body.

As Eilish’s monologue was heard over an ambient instrumental, the video began with Eilish dressed in baggy clothes that are typical of her style, and over the course of the clip, she removes her clothing until she is down to her bra.

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

Eilish’s speech concluded, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? If my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Watch fan-shot footage of the video above, and read the full text of Eilish’s monologue below.