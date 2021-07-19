While Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been a popular topic of conversation for years now, it’s come to a head in recent weeks as Spears herself has been more open about the situation than she ever has. Spears’ peers in music have also shared their thoughts about what’s going on, and now that includes somebody else who has experience with being a young pop star: Billie Eilish.

Introducing our August cover star, #BillieEilish! Read our full interview with the #EverythingIWanted artist, where she chats about her complicated relationship with the internet, the price of fame and the “new Billie”: https://t.co/1pQmtAm9ZD @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/ejeevwJ8KG — Vogue Australia (@vogueaustralia) July 16, 2021

Eilish is the subject of a new Vogue Australia profile, and in it, she discusses the conservatorship while noting how grateful she is that she has been able to avoid people trying to take advantage of her and her success:

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through — I mean, to this day. I didn’t have a team that wanted to f*ck me over — which is really kind of rare, which [itself] is pretty f*cked up. All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that […] didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

She also spoke about some strange aspects of being famous, saying, “It’s really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It’s so weird. The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?'”

