YouTube
Pop

Billie Eilish Discusses Britney Spears’ ‘Really, Really Horrible’ Conservatorship

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

While Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been a popular topic of conversation for years now, it’s come to a head in recent weeks as Spears herself has been more open about the situation than she ever has. Spears’ peers in music have also shared their thoughts about what’s going on, and now that includes somebody else who has experience with being a young pop star: Billie Eilish.

Eilish is the subject of a new Vogue Australia profile, and in it, she discusses the conservatorship while noting how grateful she is that she has been able to avoid people trying to take advantage of her and her success:

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through — I mean, to this day. I didn’t have a team that wanted to f*ck me over — which is really kind of rare, which [itself] is pretty f*cked up. All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that […] didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

She also spoke about some strange aspects of being famous, saying, “It’s really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It’s so weird. The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?'”

Check out the full profile here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×