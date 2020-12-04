In September of 2019, Billie Eilish announced a world tour in support of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Of course, that was a few months before the pandemic shut down the concert industry, and artists, Eilish included, started postponing dates until things blew over. Well, we’re nine months into the pandemic and it doesn’t appear to be going away tomorrow. Eilish was holding out hope that she would be able to re-schedule the tour, but that’s not going to happen, as she revealed last night that she is canceling it.

In a message shared on Instagram, she wrote that she and her team tried to make things work, but a When All We Fall Asleep tour isn’t in the cards:

“i wish that i could have seen you on tour this year. i’ve missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can’t even tell you. we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can. keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. i love you so much. stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask. [heart emoji]”

Meanwhile, Eilish just shared a Beatles cover, which hopefully can serve as a consolation.