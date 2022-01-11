Benny Blanco and Charlie Puth are not only two of the biggest players in the music world, but they’re also among the most popular TikTok users: They both made the top 10 list of last year’s most-viewed music accounts. Also on that list is Billie Eilish, and now she has weighed in on the (perhaps not real) feud that has been going on between Blanco and Puth on the platform.

Over the weekend, Eilish made a TikTok post that starts with her sharing a video of Blanco calling Puth a “f*cking loser” and saying that all he does is “sit in a room all day and make TikToks.” Then the clip cuts to Eilish, who says, “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally the same thing.”

As for Blanco vs. Puth, the two have a bit of a history. They co-produced Puth’s 2019 single “I Warned Myself” and made another song together during an 80-minute Instagram Live session in 2020. So, it seems the two have a solid relationship, which has left some surprised when the pair started beefing on TikTok over the past few months. Blanco has devoted his account almost exclusively to making fun of Puth since then, including with his latest post from a few days ago.

Benny Blanco has made his main purpose in life terrorizing Charlie Puth on TikTok and it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/itH9eqYUUW — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 24, 2021

It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the two are simply engaged in a long-running fake feud for the fun of it; The whole thing has certainly brought both of them a lot of attention. Blanco has definitely proven himself to be a jokester, like with his show-stealing appearances on Dave. Eilish has often shown off her fun-loving personality, too, so it’s possible that if this whole beef is a bit, she’s in on it, too.