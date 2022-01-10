Though she’s only two albums in, Billie Eilish has already had a stellar career as a pop icon. Following up the success of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the young singer/songwriter was tapped to contribute an original song to the latest James Bond movie of the same name. Her offering, “No Time To Die,” was actually a precursor to the moodier, jazzy sound she’d adopt on her second album, Happier Than Ever, though of course fans didn’t realize that when it dropped back in 2020.

Now, the Golden Globes have recognized the song with one of the highest honors they can bestow, Best Original Song, Motion Picture, so Billie can add that trophy to her already crammed shelf — she previously broke Grammy records with all the awards she won for her debut album release. “No Time To Die” won out in a packed field, as it was facing off against Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” in the film King Richard, “Dos Orugitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda in Encanto, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from Belfast. Rumor has it, Billie and Finneas are already back in the studio working on new music… so there’s likely even more trophies in Billie’s future.