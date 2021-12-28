2022 is right around the corner and while the Omicron COVID-19 variant might force many to once again stay home on New Year’s Eve, several musicians have teamed up with TikTok to make their fans feel a little less lonely this year. The app, which just surpassed Google as the most popular website in 2021, has tapped artists Rico Nasty, Kali Uchis, and Charlie Puth to put on some epic performances alongside TikTok’s top creators.

The TikTok New Year’s Eve celebration kicks off the evening of the holiday and is set to have eye-catching sets by some of the most popular artists on the app. Puth, a Grammy-nominated musician and producer, was one of the most-viewed artists on TikTok this past year. Kali Uchis, whose 2020 album Sin Miedo Y Otras Demonios was nominated for a Grammy this year, had her song “Telepatía” go ultra-viral on the app. Rico Nasty, who recently dropped the stand-out album Nightmare Vacation, saw her track “Smack A B*tch” used in over half a million videos on the platform.

Each musician’s performance will take place on a different floor on TikTok Towers, a studio designed to mimic an apartment building, which will be outfitted to go hand-in-hand with every individual set. Along with appearances by Puth, Nasty, and Uchis, TikTok has invited their creators like averagefashionblogger, scarlet_may.1, tracy.oj, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence, and 8illy to host.

@riconasty Join us for @TikTok New Year’s Eve Live, one night only! Dec 31st @ 9 PM ET/6PM PT! ✅ ♬ original sound – Riconasty

The full TikTok New Year’s Eve livestream event kicks off on 12/31 at 6 pm PST. Tune in here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.