By the time Coachella music festival opens its gates in 2022, it will have been three years since the last time the event took place. Fans have been looking forward to the massive California festival for quite some time, which is why tickets to this year’s event have already sold-out despite their full lineup not being announced yet. What we do know is that Swedish House Mafia announced they will be one of the three headlining performers this year, and it looks like Billie Eilish might be the second confirmed headliner.

According to a report from TMZ, Eilish is signed on to perform at the festival in support of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever. If TMZ’s sources are correct, it would mark Eilish’s second time performing the festival following her 40-minute set in 2019.

News of Eilish’s potential headlining spot arrives following reports that Travis Scott was dropped from the 2022 lineup. Coachella’s canceled 2020 event was slated to have Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, and Scott as headliners. Ocean has already confirmed he’ll play the festival in 2023 and RATM reportedly backed out of this year’s event, meaning Scott was presumably left as a headliner this year. But a recent report might prove otherwise. News outlet KESQ claimed Coachella organizer Goldenvoice dropped Scott from the bill following the Astroworld tragedy, which left several concertgoers dead and thousands of lawsuits filed against the rapper.