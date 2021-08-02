Back in January 2020, the lineup for that year’s Coachella festival was unveiled, with Frank Ocean as one of the headliners alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine. The event was pushed back to 2021 and then 2022; A couple months ago, it was revealed the 2022 festival will take place from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24. The lineup has yet to be revealed, but festival co-founder Paul Tollett shared some tidbits about it in a new Los Angeles Times story. The most notable takeaway: Frank Ocean won’t be performing in 2022 since he was unavailable for the rescheduled dates, but he’s apparently set to take the Coachella stage in 2023.

Explaining why he decided to make that reveal so far in advance, Tollett told the publication, “Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

The story also notes that Scott and Rage Against The Machine will return to headline in 2022, while a third headliner is set to be announced.

Elsewhere in the piece, Tollett discusses what it was like to delay Coachella so many times and the state of the music/concert industry at large, so read the full story here.