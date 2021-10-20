Coachella Confirms Swedish House Mafia Will Take Their Stage In 2022

Swedish House Mafia fans are in for a treat this week. Not only did the electronic trio confirm an exciting collaboration with The Weeknd, but they’ve now just teased a show-stopping set at Coachella 2022.

Both the band and the festival confirmed the set in separate posts on social media Wednesday. Coachella, which is slated for April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 next year, shared an eerie photo of Swedish House Mafia edited on the festival grounds.

Later, the group followed up with their own teaser, a video showing a sewing machine embroidering a bomber jacket that reads, “Swedish House Mafia live Coachella 2022.”

News of Swedish House Mafia’s Coachella performance arrives after an eventful year for the group, who recently dropped a collection with Ikea. Earlier this week, The Weeknd confirmed his upcoming collaboration with the group, titled “Moth To A Flame,” which will officially drop later this week. The single’s announcement came in the form of a 30-second clip of The Weeknd’s face set to simmering synths and a blown-out bass.

Coachella 2022 will be the first time the festival returned since the pandemic. After canceling their 2020 and 2021 event due to an order by California public health officials, passes to their 2022 festival sold out completely just four hours after tickets went live.

Check out Coachella and Swedish House Mafia’s teasers above.