At just 18 years old, Billie Eilish is one of the biggest global superstars. In 2020 alone, the singer was awarded five Grammys, planned (and then canceled) a sold-out arena tour, and recorded the new James Bond theme song. Now, Eilish is reflecting on her life, fame and all, in a new photo book.

Titled Billie Eilish, the singer’s book will serve as a visual storytelling of her rise to mainstream stardom. It will offer never-before-seen glimpses into her early childhood, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her tour life. Fans can see pictures of her seated behind a piano as a child, as well as on-set photos of her “Bury A Friend” video.

In order to put the photo book together, Eilish said she scoured through her family photos: “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Along with publishing the photo book, Hachette Book Group will share a standalone audiobook where Eilish reflects on her life. She’ll tell previously unheard stories from her personal life to provide an intimate look at her journey as a musician.

Echoing Eilish’s excitement about the book, editor Gretchen Young said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be working on the first book by iconic singer and songwriter Billie Eilish. Her unique combination of sophisticated artistic vision and tenacious creative energy shines through on every page, and the vibrant visual nature of how she has chosen to share herself and her truth captures perfectly the unassailable authenticity for which she is so beloved by her ever-growing legions of fans.”

Pre-order Billie Eilish here.