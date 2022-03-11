Billie Eilish and Finneas are one of music’s best songwriting duos and now they’ve applied their talents to the world of animation: They penned tunes for 4*Town, a fictional ’00s boyband from the Disney-Pixar movie Turning Red. They shared one of the tracks, “Nobody Like U,” last month, and now another one has dropped, “1 True Love.” While the previous song was an era-appropriate pop banger, the new one goes in more of an emotional ballad direction.

In a “featurette” video Pixar shared recently, Finneas said, “When we got approached about this project, we leapt at the opportunity.” Eilish added, “It’s literally been the most fun we’ve had writing.” Finneas also described his and Eilish’s work on the movie as “songs in the style of [an] early ’00s boyband.” He continued, “It’s the really catchy melody and harmonies and claps and choreography. […] The main ingredient in these boybands is these young, hearthrob-y teens that kids fall in love with.”

Eilish added, “Mei and her friends’ passion for 4*Town, it really resonated with me just because I was the same. So accurate of how it feels when you’re that kind of fan. […] There’s this bond that you have people that feel the same. I just… I love the film.”

Listen to “1 True Love” above.