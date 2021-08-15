Billie Eilish has started a brand new era with the release of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. The project was led by a group of singles that include “NDA,” “Lost Cause,” and “Your Power.” After the album debuted at No. 1 on the album charts last week, Eilish’s second album reclaims its position atop the Billboard 200.

The second-week success of Happier Than Ever is thanks to 85,000 album units sold, a number comprised of 49,000 streaming equivalent album units while pure album sales make up 36,000 of its second-week sales. With Eilish’s latest album spending a second consecutive week atop the album charts, it makes her the second artist in 2021 to have an album spend its first two weeks at No. 1. The only other artist or group to do this is Morgan Wallen, after the now controversial musician’s sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album achieved the same feat earlier this year.

Another highlight on this week’s chart is Nas’ King Disease II, which checked in at No. 3 thanks to 56,000 album units sold. This makes it the rapper’s 15th top-10 album of his career and his highest-charting release since his 2012 album Life Is Good.

You can revisit our review of Happier Than Ever here.