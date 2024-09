Here Is Billie Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour’ Setlist

2024 isn’t done yet, and there are still some exciting things happening in music before the year ends. For instance, Billie Eilish just launched Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour in Quebec City, Canada last night (September 29). The tour makes its way to the US after a couple more Canadian dates, so if you’re planning on attending a future show, here’s what to know about the setlist.

Naturally, the setlist draws most heavily from her latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, with nine of the 26 songs played coming from the project. After that are Happier Than Ever and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with five songs apiece.

Check out the setlist below, along with Eilish’s tour dates.