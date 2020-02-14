Billie Eilish is joining Adele, Madonna, and Chris Cornell on the roster for writing an official theme song to a James Bond film. The theme song, titled “No Time To Die,” will arrive on the title sequence for the upcoming 007 movie, No Time To Die. Listen to the song above.

Eilish said it was an honor to be asked to write the film’s theme song alongside her brother. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” she said. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Finneas echoed Eilish’s sentiment. “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga spoke about his decision to ask the Eilish siblings to create a theme song for Bond’s character. “There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought — a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

While Eilish is honored by joining other famous musicians in writing the film’s theme song, her version will be special for another reason. No Time To Die will serve as Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, according to the actor himself, after playing the character five times.

Listen to Eilish’s “No Time To Die” above.