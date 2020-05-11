Billie Eilish has been enjoying her alone time in quarantine instead of catching up with friends on Zoom calls, but the singer is still staying productive. On top of Eilish launching a new radio show with her father last week, the singer is also devoting time to recording new music.

Eilish detailed the status of her new music in a recent interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1 with Zane Lowe. The singer revealed she has been spending a good amount of time in the studio with her brother/producer Finneas. The duo has completed an entire song so far, and have even more in the works.

“We’ve been in the ‘stu,’ which just means Finneas’ basement, basically,” Eilish told Lowe. “We actually, we wrote a whole song in its entirety — an entire song, which is kind of rare for us. I really love it. It was like exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it.”

Eilish continued that the track is a way for her to work through the landslide of emotions that she has experienced with the onslaught of the global pandemic. Though Eilish thinks she is supposed to be feeling despondent, the singer is actually enjoying a break from her the limelight:

“Honestly, I feel great. The song I was talking about earlier that we wrote a couple weeks ago that felt so right was … I wish I could sing it for you, but I can’t. It was just about, there was this part in it — I needed to say this — which was I know I’m supposed to feel unhappy right now because of this break and because I’m not seeing anybody … I feel like there’s this kind of thing that I feel like is floating around of like you’re supposed to be missing people. You’re supposed to be missing this person and be missing people in general. I kind of have this feeling of like, I miss my really close friends, I miss people, of course I do, but I also at the same time am liking the space.”

Listen to the full Beats 1 episode here.