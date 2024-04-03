It seems Billie Eilish just might be gearing up to start the cycle for her next album. Fans online have spotted billboards in major cities around the globe that seem to tease lyrics for a new song — as they also have her logo. So far, they can be spotted in New York, Los Angeles, and Sydney, according to NME.

“She’s the headlights / I’m the deer,” one reads. Others have “Did I cross the line?,” “I try to live in black and white,” “But I’m so blue,” and “Man I’m the greatest” on them, which are likely lyrics to a new song or songs of Eilish’s.

It’s also worth noting that over the past few months, Eilish has suggested that whatever she has in store is practically finished. “At some point, you will know more, but I’m not going to say anything else,” she shared during a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In February, she then made an Instagram post confirming that the new album was “mastered,” meaning it very well could drop at any point this year. Given Eilish’s last release was back in 2021, it has also been a few years and fans have been waiting to hear more.

Check out some pictures of what are apparently Billie Eilish’s new music teaser billboards below.

on my walk to the gym i saw this ad… is it billie related?!? @billieeilish 🫣 pic.twitter.com/DUih44ITlx — sam ✨ (@alljusthesame) April 2, 2024

What’s your favorite billboard so far? pic.twitter.com/a2pKeEqqSe — Billie Eilish Music Videos (@eilishmvs) April 3, 2024