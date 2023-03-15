Billie Eilish has dabbled in the fashion world, like when she worked with H&M and Urban Outfitters. She’s also been a frequent partner with Nike since 2021, creating two new Air Jordan designs that are also fully vegan. Some examples include the Nike X Billie Eilish Air Force 1 High ’07 Sequoia.

This month, she will be dropping a reworked version of her patchworked Air Force 1’s in a “Triple White” color. In an outdoor photoshoot, Eilish shared some shots of herself wearing the shoes on social media.

“The latest @billieeilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low combines the timeless white on white colorway with the familiar patchwork upper, creating a future favorite with infinite styling options,” Nike also posted in the caption.

“The rethought upper and cork sockliner balance Billie’s progressive and contemporary perspective with a heartfelt respect for the legendary shoe. The result — an unexpected and stylish twist on the AF1 that’s perfect for everyone,” Nike added through their web description.

Along with the upcoming drop, Hypebeast has reported that the pop star could be bringing back the Nike Air Alpha Force 88’s for an upcoming drop this year — although a specific release date for this one has yet to be confirmed.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White” will cost $130. The shoes are set to drop on March 22 through her official artist store here, before being made available on March 23 at 10 a.m. through the SNKRS app and in-person select retail stores.