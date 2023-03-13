Billie Eilish fans want new music, and they want it now. Last week, one tweeter called Finneas a liar for teasing the follow-up to Happier Than Ever back in December 2021. “Great things take time,” Finneas responded.

If Eilish’s eager fans are also sneakerheads, they’re about to receive a solid consolation prize.

Today, March 13, Eilish and Nike announced jointly announced her next Air Force 1 silhouette — “low in white” — will arrive March 22 on Eilish’s website before hitting the SNKRS app and select retail stores on March 23.

Nike shared an Instagram video of Eilish modeling the shoes alongside the caption, “The latest @billieeilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low combines the timeless white on white colorway with the familiar patchwork upper, creating a future favorite with infinite styling options.”

Eilish has been working with Nike since 2021. First, she designed two Air Jordan silhouettes — both 100-percent vegan — that September, followed by the Air Force 1 Billie “Mushroom” last April.

Whether haggling for new music or reacting to new sneakers, fans’ social media feedback likely won’t reach Eilish. She and Finneas chatted with Conan O’Brien for an upcoming episode of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend and revealed, “I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me.”