Following her breakout year and her sweep at this year’s Grammys, Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas were awarded the opportunity to record the theme song to the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die,” which stands as Daniel Craig’s last time portraying the iconic character. The track was released back in February but as the film nears its premiere, Eilish and the Bond franchise have shared a gloomy video to the theme song.

The black-and-white visual shows Eilish crooning the song’s brooding lyrics in a dark room. Eilish is juxtaposed with snippets from the upcoming film, which depicts tense moments between Craig and love interest Léa Seydoux.

About the opportunity to write the Bond theme song, Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.” Adding to the sentiment, Finneas said that “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The track was praised by the film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who said he’s a “huge fan” of the musicians: “There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”

Watch Eilish’s “No Time To Die” video above.

No Time To Die hits theaters 11/12.