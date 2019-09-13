Pop mainstay Billie Eilish announced she is joining Planned Parenthood‘s Bands Together, Bans Off/ Bans Off My Body campaign in light of several restrictive reproductive health laws recently passed. Eilish will donate a portion of her Music Midtown Festival guarantee to the healthcare organization.

Billie Eilish made the announcement via Instagram. “I’m dedicating my performance and donation a portion of my guarantee tomorrow to @plannedparenthood,” she wrote. “We need this organization now more than ever.”

Planned Parenthood’s President and CEO, Staci Fox, applauded Eilish’s decision.

“My favorite thing in the world is when people use their superpowers for good just like Bille did today. On behalf of Atlanta, and everyone in the Southeast, we say thank you. We all have a responsibility to do everything we can to fight back against these bans and we don’t take our responsibility lightly. I can promise you that we will continue to do everything in our power to protect reproductive health and rights so that the next generation of bold, brave, beautiful leaders like Billie can continue dreaming up a better future, instead of rehashing hard-fought battles we’ve already won. In the meantime, keep lifting up your voices to drown out those who want to take us backwards, because unless our bodies are truly our own, we can never be free. And help spread the word: abortion is still SAFE, LEGAL, and AVAILABLE in the United States and we aim to keep it that way!”

Eilish isn’t the first musician to address various states’ restrictive reproductive rights laws. Travis Scott announced he would donate all proceeds from his Hangout Fest merch to Planned Parenthood. Matty Healy of The 1975 also gave a moving monologue about the absurdity of Alabama’s new law to the crowd at Hangout Fest. Furthermore, Ariana Grande donated $250,000 to Planned Parenthood following the restrictive laws.