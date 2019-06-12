Ariana Grande Reportedly Made A Huge Donation To Planned Parenthood Following Georgia’s New Abortion Laws

06.12.19

Since anti-abortion legislation was passed in Georgia (and in other states including Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky), celebrities have devoted energy to speaking out against the laws, and some have taken concrete action. Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish shared passionate reactions to the news, while Ilana Glazer stopped shooting a movie in the state as a response, and Disney has suggested that they could stop filming in the state as well. Now Ariana Grande has responded to the news, and she has reportedly done so by writing a huge check.

TMZ reports that Grande has donated the proceeds from her sold-out June 8 concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to Planned Parenthood, so the organization is set to receive $300,000.

Aside from that, it’s been up and down for Grande lately. She got sued for posting photos of herself on Instagram, and she had to cancel shows after discovering she had developed an allergy to tomatoes. Additionally, she was recently honored with a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds, although many believe it doesn’t quite look right. That said, she was also recently revealed to be the new face of Givenchy, and she also has a new Thank U, Next fragrance on the way.

