Next month, Billie Eilish will release her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which will premiere in movie theatres globally and on AppleTV+ as well. Ahead of its release, the singer sat down with Vanity Fair to share what it was like to re-experience certain aspects of her life.

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” she said. “I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions.” She also revealed that the film reminded her of a certain beloved sitcom.

“It’s like, I can’t help but think about the last episode of The Office when Erin was like, ‘How did you do it? How did you really get how we felt and what we were doing? How did you do it?’” she said. “I used to watch that episode and be like, That would be amazing if somebody did that and you could rewatch those parts of your life from a different perspective. And I did it!”

Director R.J. Culter also shared some thought, saying the “stories of teenage life are so interesting to me.” He added, “It’s such a fascinating time of life, where you were both child and adult; one foot in childhood, one foot in adulthood and especially for somebody who’s going through what Billie was going through and who was such a remarkable talent.”

You can watch the trailer for the film above.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry premieres globally on 02/26.

(via Vanity Fair)