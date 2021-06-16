Amazon’s “Prime Day Show” — a trio of cinematic performances from Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and HER — is set to premiere tomorrow, June 17. Ahead of then, they have shared a behind-the-scenes look at Eilish’s performance, in which she describes why she chose Paris for the setting.

“I just think Paris is so cute,” Eilish said. “It’s such a classic dream spot. I’ve been to Paris many times and I just think it’s so dreamy. And I wanted this to be dreamy, and Paris really just brought that to life, you know?”

She added, “In the middle of shooting, I was like, ‘Wow, I feel like I’m literally here in this world.’ It’s crazy, and I want [viewers] to feel like that, and I think that that will happen. It think that that’s kind of a guarantee, of just feeling transported and feeling like you’re there with me. It think that it’s going to be really cute.”

Amazon previously described the performance, “Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes video above.