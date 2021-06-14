A couple weeks ago, Amazon announced that they had recruited Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and HER for their “Prime Day Show,” a trio of exclusive performances set to drop on Prime Video on June 17. That’s just a few days away, and now, Amazon has shared a trailer for the program. Included in the video are snippets of each performance, all of which look more cinematic and narrative-based than most livestream or online-only concerts.

Amazon previously offered descriptions of each performance, saying of Eilish’s, “Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era.”

They noted of Cudi’s show, “As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album Man On The Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.”

They also said of HER’s performance, “Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and ’40s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, HER imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.”

Watch the trailer above.