Billie Eilish is reportedly seeking a restraining order against a 39-year-old man accused of breaking into her parents’ Los Angeles home, according to a report by Los Angeles Times. The Times says they have received court documents, including a statement from Eilish.

In the statement, Eilish wrote that a man Christopher Anderson intruded into her childhood home, in which her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell still live “unannounced and uninvited after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me.”

Eilish noted that she had never communicated with Anderson prior, and that he had shown up to the home several times before the break-in, which took place on January 5. She added that she does not feel safe returning to her family’s home.

O’Connell also noted in the documents that Anderson, “professed his love for my daughter Billie, claimed that at some point in time, Billie had been watching Mr. Anderson and writing songs about Mr. Anderson and that Mr. Anderson really wanted to meet Billie.”

Back in 2020, Eilish filed a restraining order against another man who had shown up to their house several times in the past.

Eilish’s brother, Finneas, has alluded to stalkers in his song, “The ’90s,” singing “I hate how easy they can find me just by looking up my mom’s address.”

“Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me,” Eilish wrote in the most recent court documents. “However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.”