While St. Patrick’s Day is normally associated with the color green, it turns out that Billie Eilish would use the day to ditch her trademark hair style of the same color. On the March holiday she shared an image to Instagram of a new blonde look that tallied 10 million likes in just three hours, an Instagram record.

While her followers fawned over the new look, some put out theories that the singer was wearing a green wig to hide her blonde hair. Her fans said Eilish had been wearing a lot of headbands, hats, and other hairline-obscuring items for weeks before the St. Patrick’s Day reveal. Well, it turns out fans’ speculation was correct as the singer confirmed on her Instagram Story that she wore a wig to the Grammys.

SHE WAS WEARING A WIG BC IT TOOK 6 FRICKEN WEEKS TO DO IT pic.twitter.com/UywvAKoqC7 — rylee :) (@ryleeeilish) March 17, 2021

During a Q&A session one of the singer’s followers asked her, “Is it true that at the Grammy you wore a wig?” Eilish replied with “yes” and even showed her green wig to fans. At the time of her blonde-hair reveal, Eilish’s hairstylist Lissa Renn shared in a now-deleted post that the transformation took weeks to complete. “The process is real when you’re doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime,” she said. “We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emojis].”

You can check out a screenshot from her Instagram Story above.