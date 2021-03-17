Perhaps the most famous green-haired person on the planet is Billie Eilish, but she must now relinquish that title because no longer is her hair green. She took to Instagram today (on St. Patrick’s Day, of all days) to reveal her new blonde look and the photo quickly dominated the internet.

Fan Twitter account Billie Eilish Charts reports (in a tweet that Eilish shared on her Instagram story and that Finneas retweeted) that Eilish’s post reached a million likes in just six minutes, which is apparently the fastest an Instagram post has ever achieved that milestone. It apparently also took just 49 minutes for the post to top 5 million likes, which Eilish Charts also says is the fastest that has ever been done. As of this post, Eilish’s photo has just over 10 million likes, a threshold Eilish Charts says it reached in a record time of 3 hours. For reference, the most liked Instagram post of 2020, from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, had 19.73 million likes that year. Following the post, Eilish also became a trending topic on Twitter.

This social media flurry comes just days after Eilish won the Grammy for Record Of The Year for the second year in a row, although she declared while accepting the award that Megan Thee Stallion deserved it.

