Earlier today, Billie Eilish officially announced her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, will be out next month on May 17. In her Instagram reveal post, Eilish said she would not be releasing any singles, as she wants fans to hear it in full for the first time that day. However, not all of her rollout today seemingly went to plan, especially after the tracklist leak.

She caught the internet’s attention after calling out Rolling Stone on her apparent now-deleted Instagram stories. “F*ck Rolling Stone,” she wrote in one. “F*ck you guys @RollingStone,” Eilish allegedly added in another, which included a clown emoji. The publication has since updated the article, but it made the rounds on Reddit shortly after.

Despite the hiccup, Eilish still raised anticipation through various promotional stunts, like making headlines by adding everyone to her close friends story. Her album announcement post finds her underwater, which seems to play a role in the themes of the upcoming record. Once again, she co-wrote it alongside her brother, Finneas.

“Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” Eilish captioned. “Love you love you love you.”

Check out Billie Eilish’s rumored posts about Rolling Stone below.

Billie Eilish says “f*ck Rolling Stone” on her story after they leaked her tracklist! pic.twitter.com/927s1Kwu0i — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 8, 2024

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.