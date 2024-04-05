A new era of Billie Eilish may soon be upon us. Over the course of the past week, the “What Was I Made For?” hitmaker cleared her Instagram, seemingly to tease her upcoming third album. She has also shared what looks like lyrics on billboards across the country.

In the latest tease, Eilish dropped a new hint to fans. Today (April 4), the illustrious singer/songwriter took to the Close Friends filter on her Instagram story to share a photo of a new tattoo.

The tattoo appears to be on her waistline, in cursive lettering. However, the lettering is a bit hard to decipher. Nevertheless, she seems to be stepping up her Instagram activity, which fans are taking as an indicator of new music.

Though, don’t expect her new music to come on a multitude of vinyls. Last month, Eilish criticized “wasteful” artists releasing multiple variants of vinyls. Some thought this might have been a jab at someone in particular, however Eilish clarified she wasn’t shading anyone in particular.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to hear what Eilish has been cooking up in the three years since her last album, Happier Than Ever.

You can sneak a peak of her new tat above.