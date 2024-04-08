Days after Billie Eilish had teased fans with cryptic billboards around the globe and by adding millions to her Instagram close friends story, she has now revealed what she has in store.

In a new post, Eilish announced that her third studio album is titled Hit Me Hard And Soft. The cover of it finds her underwater, leaning into the blue palette she’s going for on this cycle.

She also said she won’t be putting out any singles, allowing fans to hear the new album in full when it drops. Thankfully, it won’t be too long of a wait, with it being released next month on May 17. “Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it,” Eilish captioned. “Love you love you love you.”

Not much else about the album is known at the moment, as the tracklist has yet to be revealed. According to a release, it was co-written again by Eilish and her brother, Finneas, and is described as a “diverse yet cohesive collection of songs.”

Check out Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft album announcement below.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.