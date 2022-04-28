Like any good Gen G pop star, Billie Eilish is a master at connecting with her fans on social media. She’ll respond to questions and interact with them on social media, sharing tidbits about her life before and after fame, and chiming in on certain pop culture trends we’re all fascinated by and debunking internet rumors when they get weird and nasty.

So when a fan wanted to know who Billie’s childhood celebrity crush was, she happily obliged, sharing one that a lot of us probably relate to — Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy The Vampire Slayer. I mean, come on, the woman was such an iconic character! For her part, Sarah Michelle was floored by the admission and definitely seems honored. She went so far as to repost Billie’s post, and added that she also has a crush on Billie right back.

“I’m dead,” Gellar wrote on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Billie’s response. “That’s all. I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all.”

So music video collab coming in the near future? Or we could get a Buffy reboot with Billie as a guest star, after all, she just showed up on The Simpsons so it might be possible.