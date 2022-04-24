For the first weekend of Coachella last week, Billie Eilish took the stage to perform fan-favorite records from her chart-topping albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever, and more. During her first weekend as a headliner at Coachella last week, Billie brought out Khalid and Damon Albarn. Here, Billie and Khalid performed their duet “Lovely,” while she and Albarn joined forces for her own song, “Getting Older,” as well as Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” For the second weekend of Coachella, Billie decided to bring out Hayley Williams to the Coachella stage.

Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams and performed Paramore’s “Misery Business” at #Coachella Weekend 2 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tEYunfelnU — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 24, 2022

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams singing Happier Than Ever together will never not be iconic 🥵 pic.twitter.com/n3ud09VV2J — TM | waiting for next TV era (@lolswift1313) April 24, 2022

Billie introduced Hayley to the crowd and the Paramore singer was very excited to take the stage, saying, “This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me – this is sick!” During their time together on stage, which also featured an appearance from Finneas, Billie and Hayley performed an acoustic version of Paramore’s “Misery Business,” which the band retired from their live performances back in 2018. Afterward, the duo went on to perform Billie’s “Happier Than Ever.”

