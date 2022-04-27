Billie Eilish 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022
Getty Image
Pop

No, Billie Eilish Doesn’t Want To Be Poor To Relate To Fans

Fame has its perks, but one drawback is that sometimes, people will go ahead and just make things up about you. For example, in recent days, a supposed Billie Eilish quote has been making the rounds online, crediting her with saying, “When I got rich, I started balling my eyes out. I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans. I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute.”

Given that Eilish doesn’t typically say insensitive things like that, it would seem the quote is fake. Indeed, it is, as Eilish fans may remember it actually circulated, and was quickly debunked, last summer.

When the quote initially made the rounds last year, multiple publications (like Snopes, Reuters, and USA Today) fact-checked and confirmed it was not something Eilish ever said. Rather, it originated from a parody Twitter account posting fake news about Eilish. Finneas also confirmed the quote wasn’t real, tweeting at the time, “Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they’d label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it’s a joke.”

As far as things that Eilish has actually said, she recently declared she wasn’t surprised when she didn’t win any of the seven 2022 Grammys for which she was nominated.

