The music world is less than a week away from the arrival of Billie Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever, which she’s been working on since the beginning of 2020. Now that the album’s just around the corner, Eilish sat down for an interview with the LA Times, in which she detailed a struggle she had while writing a song for the album.

She was speaking about “Getting Older,” which is about her own personal struggles. “I’ve had some trauma / Did things I didn’t wanna,” she sings on the unreleased song. “Was too afraid to tell ya / But now I think it’s time.” Eilish then revealed that she was reluctant to go so personal, worried that fans would “know everything about my life somehow.”

She also said she keeps some things close to the vest. “I have experienced some stuff that I have never spoken about, and I don’t want to at all…I don’t want to f*cking talk about it,” she said. “I don’t want to tell anyone, let alone the entire internet. It’s embarrassing to go through stuff like that. It’s why a lot of women and men — but especially women — don’t tell anyone when they’re going through it.” She added, “But at the same time…even though I haven’t really done anything for [the #MeToo movement], it’s really important that young women know that it can happen to anyone. Just being taken advantage of.”

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.