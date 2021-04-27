Since releasing her playful track “Therefore I Am” last year, fans have been anxious to hear the new music that the singer has been working on. Eilish has been ushering in a new era for several weeks, starting with her hair change, and after teasing something called “Happier Than Ever” on Friday, Eilish returns to reveal details about her anticipated sophomore album.

On Tuesday, Eilish confirmed that Happier Than Ever is actually the title of her upcoming album. She shared the project’s cover art and also revealed that it’s slated for a late July release.

Unveiling the cover art in a post on social media, Eilish expressed how excited she is for her new album’s rollout. “MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH,” she wrote. “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

Eilish went on to tease that she has a new single dropping later this week. “alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too,” she added.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope.