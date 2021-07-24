We’re down to just a couple days until Billie Eilish releases her second full-length project, Happier Than Ever, and by now it’s pretty clear that the album is a huge pivot from her initial sound. In a recent interview with Vevo, the thoughtful superstar gave some insight as to why that shift happened. She said that after the success of her first album, and all the anxiety that she felt while writing her debut, the goal with this album was to make something that felt timeless.

“I wanted to make a very timeless record,” she explained. “That wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself. I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving. Mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee — and then, the songs on the album are all over the place. Very versatile, and different to one another, but also very cohesive. Which is a big goal for me.”

Well, considering pop music has been a lot more influenced by the trap beats of Atlanta than the jazz standards of Sinatra as late, it might be Billie who causes a shift in culture with this release. We’ll have to wait and see the reaction when the full record drops next week. Check out Billie’s full interview with Vevo above.