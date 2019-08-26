Getty Image

The world has been without Saturday Night Live since the Season 44 finale aired back in May, but the good news is that the sketch comedy favorite is on its way back soon. The SNL Twitter account has shared some big news: The show is coming back on September 28, with Woody Harrelson as host and Billie Eilish as musical guest.

The show revealed a few upcoming guests, actually. The October 5 episode will be hosted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with musical guest Taylor Swift. On October 12, David Harbour will host, while Camila Cabello will provide the music. The show didn’t reveal anymore upcoming musical guests, but did disclose that Kristen Stewart will host on November 2, while Eddie Murphy will host on December 21.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

Neither Eilish nor Cabello have performed on the show before, but Swift has plenty of experience on the program. She first appeared as a musical guest in January 2009, and most recently did so in 2017. Between those two appearance, Swift took over an entire episode in November 2009, when she served as both host and musical guest.

Aside from this news, it’s certainly a big time in Eilish’s life: “Bad Guy” recently became her first No. 1 song, although it just lost that crown to Shawn Mendes and Cabello’s “Señorita.” Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is making history of her own, as Lover became the year’s best-selling album after just two days.