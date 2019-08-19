Getty Image

Lil Nas X has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a very long time now, but at some point, “Old Town Road” has to fall from its No. 1 spot, right? That is true, yes, and we have finally reached the end: On the chart dated August 24, “Old Town Road” is no longer the No. 1 song in the country.

“Old Town Road” was on top for a record-breaking 19 weeks, but the new No. 1 song is Billie Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy.” Before “Bad Guy” claimed the No. 1 spot, the single spent nine weeks in the second spot, which is a record for most weeks at No. 2 before charting at No. 1. This makes Eilish the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song.

.@billieeilish's "Bad Guy" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 this week for the first time. It earns Eilish her first No. 1 and dethrones @LilNasX's "Old Town Road," featuring @billyraycyrus, which ruled for a record 19 weeks. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019

.@billieeilish is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the #Hot100. She was born on Dec. 18, 2001. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019

On its record-breaking quest, “Old Town Road” took the title for most weeks at No. 1 ever from “Despacito” by Luis Fonso and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, both of which have spent 16 weeks at the top. “Old Town Road” first landed in the No. 1 spot back in April. Although it’s no longer on top of the Hot 100, “Old Town Road” will spend a 20th week at No. 1 on on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

.@LilNasX's "Old Town Road," featuring @billyraycyrus, is No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and #HotRapSongs charts for a 20th week each. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019

