Billie Eilish Thinks Lil Nas X Is ‘Mad On The Low’ About Losing His No. 1 Spot

Getty Image

After a summer spent at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, the “Bad Guy” finally came in first.

Billie Eilish‘s single “Bad Guy” unseated Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” today on the Billboard Hot 100. Lil Nas X broke the record for the longest time spent on the Hot 100 — he spent an astonishing 19 weeks at the top of the chart, surpassing previous record-holding songs “One Sweet Day” (Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men) and “Despacito” (Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee, and Luis Fonsi).

Ever the good sport, earlier this afternoon Lil Nas X tweeted his congratulations to Eilish for her massive achievement. “congratulations to billie eilish!!,” he tweeted. “u deserve this!!”

congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!! — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

Eilish responded on her Instagram account, posting a screenshot of Lil Nas X’s tweet to her story. “i know he mad on the low,” she wrote. “LMAO BUT THANK YOU B! LOVE YOU @lilnasx.”

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/yNpWAIbmtM — billie eilish update account (@eilishupdates) August 19, 2019

This summer has been a wildly entertaining time to follow the Billboard Hot 100. Apart from Lil Nas X’s record-breaking tenure and Eilish’s weeks’ waiting to strike, we also have the unlikely rise of Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” (which came out in 2017!!) and the relative underperformance of beloved pop giants like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

“Bad Guy” has spent most of the summer at No. 2, so it remains to be seen how long it’ll stick at the top of the chart. But if this summer is any indication, anything can happen. Who knows — we might have another record-breaking single to watch out for.