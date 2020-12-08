Billie Eilish’s Favorite Song Of 2020 Isn’t An Obvious Pick

Billie Eilish has likely landed a track or two on music fans’ year-end favorite songs lists, but what’s on her own list of 2020’s top tracks? She actually laid out her rankings in a recent interview with Australian radio station Triple J, and her top pick didn’t exactly take the world by storm this year: “At The Door” by The Strokes.

Eilish said of the track, “I wish I could put this whole album [The New Abnormal] as my first choice. It’s been my favorite album in many years. There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door,’ I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

“At The Door” was the lead single from The New Abnormal, released back in February. It failed to appear on any Billboard charts (while fellow album tracks “Bad Decisions” and “The Adults Are Talking” at least found their way onto the Alternative Airplay chart) but is part of the core of The Strokes’ strong comeback album.

Beyond “At The Door,” Eilish’s list also includes James Blake’s “Are You Even Real?,” Phoebe Bridgers’ “Savior Complex,” Cyn’s “Drinks,” Drake’s “Time Flies,” Dominic Fike’s “Chicken Tenders,” Tekno’s “Kata,” Bruno Major’s “To Let A Good Thing Die,” and Jorja Smith’s “By Any Means.”