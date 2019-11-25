Billie Eilish went from a burgeoning singer to headlining sold-out arenas and reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts, all in the matter of just a few years. Now, for the third year in a row, the singer sat down with Vanity Fair to reflect on her career and her rise to fame. Answering the same exact questions is she did last year (and the year before that), the interview puts into perspective just how far the now-17-year-old star has come in the last three years.

The interview starts on a comical note. “Let’s do this sh*t — year three. Y’all been asking for it so here we are,” Eilish begins. Eilish answers a range of questions from superficial to deeply personal. Questions such as her number of Instagram followers and Google search results display how much she’s grown as a musician. But questions like “What do you want to say to yourself in a year?” show her growth on a personal level.

When answering a question about the advice she’d give to her former self, a 2018 Eilish said, “Don’t post everything you think.” But now, Eilish would tell her 16-year-old self not to take personal relationships for granted. “I would tell 16-year-old me to remember who her best friends are and remember who the people who care about her the most are. And not throw that away for somebody else or something else.”

Watch Eilish’s interview with Vanity Fair above.