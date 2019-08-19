Getty Image

Lil Nas X’s reign on top of the charts finally came to an end after a whopping 19 weeks, as “Old Town Road” was finally replaced by Billie Eilish’s breakout single “Bad Guy” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The surprising success of Nas’ breakaway single saw the Atlanta native stave off multiple contenders for the crown including Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Ed Sheeran. Nas didn’t seem to be too bummed about losing the No. 1 spot though — instead, he sent a congratulatory tweet to Eilish for her big accomplishment, noting that he thought it was well-deserved.

congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!! — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

It looked like Eilish might take the No. 1 spot months ago, when it first began climbing the Hot 100 behind a wave of support for the young pop star, who has tapped into a generation’s feelings of isolation and oddity and earned the admiration of peers and elders alike. Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? also went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart when it released, making her the first artist born in the 2000s to achieve that feat. Now, she is also the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 as well.

Incidentally, one of the other songs that threatened the 19-week reign of “Old Town Road” also surpassed it: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita,” which came in at No. 2.