Billie Eilish was burning up on stage at the AMAs ceremony this weekend: The 17-year-old singer made her award show debut performance with a rendition of “All Good Girls Go To Hell” off her acclaimed record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish sat on the stage with her brother Finneas on the keyboard. The singer stood as the song’s beat dropped. As Eilish moved across the stage, giant flames lit up in the background. “She’ll want the Devil on her team,” she sang amidst the rows of flames.

Before her performance, Tyler the Creator introduced Eilish to the stage with some tongue-in-cheek commentary. “Earlier this year, my album Igor was the No. 1 album in the country,” he said. “And then this 17-year-old girl who dresses like a quarterback decided to change that. Everybody give it up for Billie Eilish.”

While made her award ceremony debut at the AMAs, the singer was nominated for an impressive number of Grammys. The singer has six Grammy nominations for her recent record, but recently stated in an interview that she hopes her competition, Ariana Grande, walks away with the Album Of The Year award.

Watch Eilish perform “All Good Girls Go To Hell” at the AMAs above.