Billie Eilish is touring in support of her latest album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, at the moment. Notably, Finneas, Eilish’s brother and creative partner who has performed with her since the beginning, has been missing from some shows, as he’s touring behind his own album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!. Some might wonder if this means the end of an era for the two, but Eilish insists it doesn’t.

When Eilish was asked in a recent Los Angeles Times interview “if any conclusions should be drawn” about the current situation, Eilish responded, “It’s really not the end of anything. You can’t be in two places at once.”

Eilish has been setting herself up to be more autonomous when it comes to making music, though: In an interview last month, Finneas said, “I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it! And it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all… I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away.”