Finneas’ main claim to fame is, of course, his work alongside sister Billie Eilish. But, he has done well at forging his own solo path, too. He dropped his debut solo album, Optimist, in 2021, and he just unveiled another one, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, a few days ago.

He has a bunch of tour dates lined up, too, and today (October 7), he announced a bunch of new shows for North America. His current tour schedule has him busy from January to May 2025.

Tickets go on sale on October 11 at 10 a.m. local time, via Finneas’ website. There’s also a Citi presale starting October 8 at 10 a.m. local time, until October 10 at 10 p.m. local time. More information on that can be found here.

Check out Finneas’ upcoming tour dates below.