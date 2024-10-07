Finneas’ main claim to fame is, of course, his work alongside sister Billie Eilish. But, he has done well at forging his own solo path, too. He dropped his debut solo album, Optimist, in 2021, and he just unveiled another one, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, a few days ago.
He has a bunch of tour dates lined up, too, and today (October 7), he announced a bunch of new shows for North America. His current tour schedule has him busy from January to May 2025.
Tickets go on sale on October 11 at 10 a.m. local time, via Finneas’ website. There’s also a Citi presale starting October 8 at 10 a.m. local time, until October 10 at 10 p.m. local time. More information on that can be found here.
Check out Finneas’ upcoming tour dates below.
Finneas’ 2025 Tour Dates: For Cryin’ Out Loud!: The Tour
01/07/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
01/09/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
01/11/2025 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
01/13/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
02/13/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/14/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/16/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
02/18/2025 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
02/19/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
02/21/2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
02/22/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
02/25/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/26/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
02/27/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/01/2025 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/02/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
03/04/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/05/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/14/2025 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Olympia Theatre
04/17/2025 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/18/2025 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/20/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
04/21/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
04/22/2025 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
04/25/2025 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
04/27/2025 — Oslo, NO @ ROCKEFELLER
04/29/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
04/30/2025 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/02/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
05/05/2025 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
05/06/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/07/2025 — Paris, FR @ Trianon
05/09/2025 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall