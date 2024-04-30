You can take the girl out of the superhero movie, but you can’t take the superhero movie out of the girl, who in this case is Margot Robbie. Robbie last portrayed DC villain Harley Quinn in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and somehow that did not stop her from wanting to be in comic book movies all together, as she is now in talks to star in Avengelyne.

Variety reports that Robbie is allegedly eyeing the role of Avengelyne, an angel banished from Heaven who fights demons and eventually the devil himself. It’s like if Constantine had a cooler, prettier friend. Olivia Wilde is reportedly on board to direct, while Poor Things’ screenwriter Tony McNamara will pen the script.

Avengelyne was created byDeadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld almost 30 years ago. The adaptation has been in the works for years, but now that Margot Robbie is circling the title role, she might help the film gain enough momentum to keep going. Hopefully, we won’t see another Don’t Worry Darling situation to stir up some controversy, but it can go either way.

“This incredibly humbling journey to bring Avengelyne to life onscreen started through my relationship with super-producer Simon Kinberg who told me he had a perfect fit for the material and asked me to trust him,” Liefeld told Variety. “Next thing I’m meeting with Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde and the connection was electric! They told me that they wanted Tony McNamara to write it, and after a pair of meetings Tony is onboard and things could not be more exciting. It’s all a result of Margot, Olivia and Simon working their magic to assemble this incredible team of creatives, all intent on creating a cinematic experience like no other!” Margot is an expert on important cinematic experiences.

