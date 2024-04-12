After much teasing, Billie Eilish’s next album is finally starting to feel more real: A few days ago, she revealed that it’s called Hit Me Hard And Soft. Furthermore, the release date is super soon, as it’s set to drop on May 17. There’s only about a month to wait now, but Eilish couldn’t help but share a snippet of an unreleased song.

She did so during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, who was excited by how “dangerous” is felt to be playing some unreleased music. Still, he pressed on and played about 15 seconds of a new song, clearly excited about the groovy tune the whole time.

Billie Eilish plays a snippet of her new album for Zane Lowe. https://t.co/aODtqvoxUi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2024

As for when the world will get to hear the whole song, it looks like that’ll have to wait until the album’s release day: When announcing the project, Eilish said she doesn’t plan on sharing any singles ahead of the album, so fans could hear the whole project at once. She also noted, “finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out 5/17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.