AI has become a hot-button topic in creative communities and beyond since consumer-level tools have become widespread over the past few years. Some feel it could threaten the livelihoods of artists, and now some recognizable names have signed an open letter from Artist Rights Alliance that aims to curb or prevent irresponsible use of these technologies.

Those who signed include Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Metro Boomin, Katy Perry, J Balvin, Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, d4vd, Doechii, and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

The letter begins, “We, the undersigned members of the artist and songwriting communities, call on Al developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (Al) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.” It then considers both sides of the AI situation, saying, “Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, Al has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere. Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing Al to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians, and rightsholders.”

It goes on from there before concluding, “We call on all Al developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy Al music-generation technology, content or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work.”

Find the full letter and list of people who signed it below.

“We, the undersigned members of the artist and songwriting communities, call on Al developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (Al) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists. Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, Al has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere. Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing Al to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians, and rightsholders. When used irresponsibly, Al poses enormous threats to our ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods. Some of the biggest and most powerful companies are, without permission, using our work to train Al models. These efforts are directly aimed at replacing the work of human artists with massive quantities of Al-created ‘sounds’ and ‘images’ that substantially dilute the royalty pools that are paid out to artists. For many working musicians, artists, and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic. Unchecked, Al will set in motion a race to the bottom that will degrade the value of our work and prevent us from being fairly compensated for it. This assault on human creativity must be stopped. We must protect against the predatory use of Al to steal professional artists’ voices and likenesses, violate creators’ rights, and destroy the music ecosystem. We call on all Al developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to pledge that they will not develop or deploy Al music-generation technology, content, or tools that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work.”

Agus Martino

Aimee Mann

Ali McGuirk

Alice Randall

Alisa Amador

António Zambujo

Arkells

Ashley Shabankareh

Astrid

Astronomía Interior

Aya

Avra Starr

Banda Carnaval

Banda El Recodo de Don

Cruz Lizárraga

Banda Los Recoditos

BENEE

Benny the Butcher

Bia Marques

Bianca

Big Up

Billie Eilish

Billy Porter

Black Spygo

estate of Bob Marley

Brandi Waller-Pace

Brian Folkins-Amador

Brothers Osborne

Bruno Ramos

Bryan Behr

Brvan Martinez

Budah

Buddy Miller

CAKE

Calema

Calibre 50

Callie Khouri

Caloncho

Calum Scott

Cami

Camila Cabello

Canals

Carlão

Carol Biazin

Carolina Deslandes

Cedella Marley

Cedric Singleton

Chappell Roan

Chase & Status

Chega mais pra Cristo

Chelsea Cutler

Chesca

Chuck D

Ciph Boogie

Clotilde Rullaud

Coey Redd

Colin Linden

Crys Matthews

Czarface d4vd

Dan Ferrera

Dan Knobler

Dan Navarro

Dan Smith

Daniel Martin Moore

Daniel Quién

Daniela Spalla

Danna Paola

Darius Rucker

Dave East

David Lowery

Declan Sheehy-Moss

Delacey

Diana Krall

Diogo Piçarra

Doce Encontro

Doechii

Don Was

Dylan LeBlanc

East Forest

Ela Taubert

Eli Soares

Elvis Costello

Em Beihold

Emiliano Fernández

Emily Scott Robinson

Engelbert Humperdinck

Enkay47

Erin McKeown

Espinoza Paz

Felipe Araújo

Fernando Daniel

FINNEAS

FLETCHER

estate of Frank Sinatra

Gavin Gray

Gonzy

Greta Van Fleet

Gretchen Peters

Grupo CANAVERAL

Grupo Recluta

Hit-Boy

Hugo & Vitor

HYBE

IMAFE Music

Imagine Dragons

Ivan Barias

Iván Conejo

J Balvin

JGonz

Ja Rule

Jacinto

Jadakiss

Jamie Cullum

Jana Herzen

Jannek Zechner

Jason shell

Jason Lindner

Javy Hustle

Jean Rohe

Jeremy Zucker

Jess Glynne

Jim Jones

Joaquina

John Paul White

Jon Batiste

Jon Bon Jovi

Jonas Brothers

Jonathan Taplin

Jordan Rakei

Juan Marcus & Vinicius

Juan Pablo Contreras

Juanes

Julia Michaels

Kacey Musgraves

Kaio Viana

Kart Love

Kate Hudson

Katy Perry

Kevin Aguilar

Kid Pistola

Kim Petras

La Arrolladora

Banda El Limón de

René Camacho

Lasso

Lauana Prado

Laura Burhenn

Laura Veirs

Lee Lewis

Lera Lynn

Lola Indigo

Lola Young

Lou Garcia

Loudon Wainwright Ill

Lua Lacruz

Luciano Perevra

Luis Fonsi

Luz Casal

Lynne Hanson

Mac DeMarco

Maggie Vail

Maneva

Manuel Carrasco

Mari.ana

Marc Cohn

Marcus King

Marian Hill

Marisa Liz

Mark Erelli

Mary Gauthier

estate of Mary Wilson

Matheus

Matthew Montfort

Maxx Kreative

Mayra

Mel Granda

Merca Xin Corte

Mergui

Metro Boomin

Mia Salinas

Michael Penn

Michelle Branch

Mikael Eldridge

Miko Marks

Miranda Lambert

Mumford & Sons

Mumuzinho

Nanno

Natalie Jean

Nesk Only

Nick Howard

Nicki Minaj

Noah Kahan

Norah Jones

Olivia Wald

Onev1

Dr. Otis Williams

Patrick Carney

Pearl Jam

Pedro Abrunhosa

Peter Case

Peter Frampton

Planta

Q-Tip

Raphael

Regis Danese

Reins

R.E.M.

Remi Wolf

Rhett Miller

Robert Finkelstein

Robert Smith

Rodney Crowell

Ron Pope

Rosanne Cash

Rosi Amador

Rui Massena

Ryan Tedder

Sam Smith

SER

Sérgio Godinho

Sherlyn Sánchez

Sheryl Crow

Sigrid

Simone Mendes

Smokey Robinson

Stevland Morris agrees on behalf of himself and Stevie Wonder

T Bone Burnett

T-Rex

Taylor Díaz

Tech N9ne

The Last Dinner Party

Tift Merritt

Tina Sinatra

Traci Thomas

Trucha

Valentina Fernandez

Vivir Quintana

WD

Will Linley

Windser

Yard Act

Yo Gambii

Zayn Malik

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.