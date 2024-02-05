Music’s biggest night! The 2024 Grammys are here, and at this point, there have been outcomes that one disgruntled fan base or another is surely flooding social media about. When it comes to Song Of The Year, though, the category is stacked, and it’s hard to pick one song above the others that undoubtedly deserves to win.

Ultimately, though, one song did have to claim the crown, and this year, it’s Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?.”

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/NZdjDHK4RJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

Also nominated were Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” Jon Batiste’s “Butterfly,” Lana Del Rey’s “A&W,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.” Solid list.

The category was a strong presence for the Barbie movie, as Lipa and Eilish’s hits from the film both got nods. Beyond that, a lot of this year’s nominees previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: The songs by Cyrus, Rodrigo, and Swift were all No. 1 in 2023. (SZA nearly made that list, too, with “Kill Bill” topping out at No. 2.) Meanwhile, Batiste’s nomination follows an absolutely massive year he had at the 2022 Grammys, where he had 11 nominations and five wins.

